Why Monica?

Monica is for people who have jobs, a family and are busy trying to find a good work/life balance. So busy, that they don’t have time anymore to remember to call a friend, say happy birthday to a nephew, or remember to invite someone special to come eat dinner next week. The older we get, the more life gets in the way. It’s sad, but it’s just a matter of priorities. I’ve created Monica to help these people.

Monica is not for everyone. It’s probably not targeted at people who see their friends every day and have a super busy social life.

Monica is not a social network. It’s not Facebook. It’s for your eyes only.

Monica is the first real Friends Relationship Management out there.